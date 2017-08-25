Range of activities to enjoy on gala day

The organisers of this year’s Cambois Gala, which takes place tomorrow, are putting the finishing touches to what will be an afternoon of fun for all the family.

It includes dance displays, face-painting, a martial arts display, music from a brass band, an appearance from Captain Raggybeard, a mini football tournament, refreshments and a range of stalls.

There will also be pony rides and a fun companion dog show with novelty classes, such as any variety veteran and waggiest tail.

The event on Selbourne Terrace Playing Fields will run from noon to 5pm. It is being organised by Cambois Community Association.

Later on the same day, there will be a karaoke evening at Cambois Club.

For more information about the gala and if you are able to donate any bric-a-brac or home-baked goods for the day, call Jo Townsend on 07817 198705.