Range of craft classes for women

A series of one-day craft classes for women at two venues in Northumberland starts next week.

The sessions at the Briardale Community Centre in Blyth and Pegswood Community Hub include an introduction to felting, making note and sketch books and using decoupage to make ornaments.

They are part of the I Made It project from Stepping Up (North East) Ltd, with help from the Big Lottery Fund.

Pauline Fraser, of Stepping Up, said: “We are so grateful for the funding that allows us to offer our classes at a very low cost.”

Classes are £5 a day – including materials, refreshments and lunch. They are free to those who are classed as unwaged.

For more information about them, call Pauline on 07956 787130 or visit www.steppingupne.co.uk