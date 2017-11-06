Rape charity launches appeal to fund new premises

A charity is appealing for help as it looks for new premises.

Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland is looking for a new home in Newcastle city centre for the second time in four years.

The charity – which supported more than 700 women last year – helps women and girls who have experienced sexual violence.

Now it is searching for a new city centre base, having been given notice by its landlords, and is hoping to raise £6,500 to install a soundproofed, safe space in which women and girls can receive counselling and practical and emotional support.

Sue Pearce, co-CEO, said: “We are getting closer to securing new premises but the space will need to be modified to meet the needs of the charity and the women we support.

“It is vital that the women and girls who come to us for counselling feel safe in the space and can talk freely without fear of being overheard.”

She added: “Moving premises is a huge undertaking for us, trying to balance the ongoing needs of our clients – ensuring they can continue to receive support during the move for example.

“Not only that, we have to move a team of around 16 employees, 40 volunteers and nearly 40 years of history.”

The money will be used specifically to build a soundproofed counselling rooms with any additional funds being used to provide counselling in the charity’s outreach bases, including in Blyth, Cramlington and Morpeth.

For more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/rctn/safespaces