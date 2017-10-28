Recruitment specialist praised for work at Blagdon Estate

A recruitment specialist has been praised by an exclusive country estate after finding it the ideal candidates.

Sara Eke Recruitment specialises in handling vacancies for permanent and interim positions.

But Sara says Blagdon Estate, near Cramlington, is probably her most picturesque client, which she has helped over the last seven years.

Sara said: “This is a beautiful place to come to with woodland drives, a magnificent lake and of course the stunning Blagdon Hall.

“Everyone I interview for a post here wants the job because of the beautiful setting and what the Estate represents and stands for.

“It’s my job to find that person who fits in with the Estate’s traditions and culture.”

Sara works closely with the chief executive of Blagdon Estate, Bob Downer who will soon be retiring after serving 20 years.

He said: “Sara has always found the right person for us and, as we have particular needs, that’s not always easy.

“Our business isn’t about selling goods or making a profit, it’s pure and simply about looking after the Estate and the family that live here.

“Blagdon is unusual as it is the family’s home and not a bolt hole in the country from London for weekend use.

“We hold very high family-orientated values here and Sara always finds us the right fit for our particular needs.”

The Estate includes farms, woodland, residential and commercial properties and its tenants provide around 240 full and part-time jobs.

Sara added: “I’m delighted to work with the Estate whenever they need a new team member.

“I like to feel that I know exactly what and who our client needs so that I can find the best possible person for the job, whether it’s in an office or a commercial unit or this beautiful stately home.”