Redecoration joy for WI members

The headquarters of a Women’s Institute (WI) group has taken on a smart new look, thanks to a four-figure grant from a regional employer.

Widdrington WI is one of only a handful of branches that owns the hall in which it meets. This is down to the foresight of members who bought the hall on Garth Lane in the village back in 1935.

It is hired out on a regular basis and hosts a range of activities – including parish council meetings, birthday parties and social gatherings, as well as the WI’s own events.

But while the rental income covers the hall’s day-to-day running costs, it is not enough to cover the capital required for larger projects, such as changes to the interior.

Therefore, members were delighted to receive a £1,560 grant from The Banks Group’s Banks Community Fund as it has enabled them to bring in local contractors N & F Young to completely redecorate both the main hall and kitchen.

Margaret Shepherd, secretary at Widdrington WI, said: “The hall hadn’t been touched for at least five years and our last building inspection identified the need to improve the deco as soon as we could, but if The Banks Group hadn’t stepped forward to help, it would have had to remain on the to-do list.

“We’ve had lots of really nice comments from members and guests on how much of a difference they can see in the hall.”

Groups and organisations interested in applying for funding to the Banks Community Fund should call James Eaglesham on 0191 3786342 for more information.