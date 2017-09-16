Refurbishment of pharmacy delight

It was celebration time for the team at LloydsPharmacy Seaton Hirst in Ashington on the day its transformation was launched.

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery declared the store re-open following a refurbishment to modernise the pharmacy and its healthcare services.

As demand on GP surgeries continues to grow, LloydsPharmacy is investing in its stores and teams to provide a more flexible offering.

Residents can benefit from the introduction of an enhanced pain management service – bespoke advice to help those living with chronic or experiencing acute pain.

In addition, the team at the Norham Road store will now be able to provide a tailored service to help customers who require aids for hearing.

Mr Lavery said: “I am very pleased to see that the pharmacy has expanded its space with this refurbishment.

“With the launch of this new layout and refit, the people of Ashington will be able to get greater access to this essential pharmacy, which provides residents with not only their prescriptions and important medications, but also top class healthcare advice from the hard-working and dedicated team.”

For customers who need a little extra support with every day tasks or have difficulty with mobility, a number of the Betterlife from LloydsPharmacy product range is now available at the store.

Pharmacy manager Emily Dickinson said: “We are now better equipped to offer more services and the pharmacy is now a more inviting place for people to visit us for advice.”