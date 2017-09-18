Region’s water bills in 5% rise in three years

Customers of Northumbrian Water have seen the largest bill rise over the past three years, although the average cost remains below the UK average.

According to Water UK, on average, the combined water and sewerage bill for 2017/18 costs each household around £395 per year – a £6 increase from the year before (1.54 per cent). This effectively means that households are paying £1.08 per day for water.

A map showing the average water bill in England and Wales.

Showerstoyou.co.uk sought to find out what the percentage difference for combined water and sewerage bills in England and Wales has been over the last three years (2015/16 to 2017/18), using data derived by Water UK.

Showerstoyou.co.uk found from its analysis that Northumbrian Water has a combined water and sewerage bill of £390 – an £18 increase (4.83 per cent) over three years, the highest percentage rise in England and Wales.

In the last three years, South West Water had the highest combined water and sewerage bill, with the average household paying £491 per year, despite the fact their average bill has decreased by £4 in the last three years (-0.80 per cent).

On the other end of the scale is Severn Trent Water, which has the most affordable combined water and sewerage bill.

Households from the region are paying, on average, £341 per year, an increase of £11 over three years (3.33 per cent). This is 15 per cent less than the average for England and Wales (£54 less) and 43 per cent less than South West Water customers (£150 less).

According to Save Water Save Money, the average home in the UK uses nearly 350 litres of water per day. To decrease household water bills, Save Water Save Money offers various products free of charge, which can save up to £95 a year off a water bill.