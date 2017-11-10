Remembering the victims of war

Services are being held all over south east Northumberland at the weekend to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Wreaths will be laid at war memorials around the area as the county marks Remembrance Day on Sunday.

In Blyth, a parade forms up at 10.15am in front of St Cuthbert’s Church, Plessey Road, marching off at 10.35am to the cenotaph at Ridley Park, via Ridley Avenue and Park View. The route has been changed this year to shorten the distance.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10.45am, with a two-minute silence at 11am followed by the laying of wreaths.

Last Sunday, Lord Ridley unveiled a memorial stone in the garden of remembrance at St Mary’s Church, Blyth. The memorial was made possible thanks to the generous donations of Blyth Town Council, Elswick (Blyth) All Arms branch of the Royal Artillery Association and the people of Blyth.

In Ashington, the Remembrance Day parade will assemble at the Royal British Legion, on North Seaton Road, at 10.15am and march to the Memorial Garden on Kenilworth Road, via Station Road, for the service at 11am.

It will be led by Ashington Colliery Band and include members of the Legion, veterans, Ian Lavery MP, Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland Steve Harmison, the civic head of Ashington and members and staff from Ashington Town Council.

A service will also be held at St Andrew’s Church, Bothal, at 3pm on Sunday.