Report is good news for service

A residential service for 26 people with physical disabilities in Cramlington has been praised by the Care Quality Commission.

Jane Percy House, which is part of the national charity The Disabilities Trust, received a good rating in a recent inspection.

Staff were found to be well trained, ensuring that the service users were protected.

The number of staff and the robust recruitment process were also complimented, as was the attitude to following health professionals’ advice so that people the team support receive the treatment they need – with medicines being given in a ‘safe and timely way’ and a varied diet being offered.

In keeping with the trust’s ethos, staff said that the management team were approachable and supportive.

Acting manager Angela Patterson, was recognised as encouraging service users to ‘have maximum choice and control of their lives’ by following interests and hobbies and to ‘contribute and to be part of the local community’.

Family members said that they feel included in discussions and decisions.

Angela said: “It’s so nice to know that we have been rated as good as everybody in the team works really hard to make our service the best.

“I was particularly pleased that the inspectors said we are continuously looking at ways to make improvements in everything we do.”