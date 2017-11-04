Residents and staff are in the pink

Elderly residents and staff at The Oaks Care Home, on Durban Street in Blyth, donned pink wigs and onesies to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.

They wore their favourite pink clothes and enjoyed home-made cupcakes and iced shortbread as part of Wear It Pink Day, Breast Cancer Now’s annual fund-raiser.

Resident Elsie Patterson said: “It’s so nice to get together with the ladies for a cuppa and a cake.”

Home manager Ann Mielnik said: “Raising awareness of breast cancer is so important and Wear It Pink Day is a good way to remind everyone to ensure they have a regular screening.

“The residents really enjoyed the sweet treats that had been made by our kitchen team for the day.

“We’d like to thank everyone for taking part and helping us support such a worthy cause.”