Residents can join charity spin at gym

A gym on Coniston Road in Blyth has chosen pedal power as the method to raise funds for a cancer support charity – and members of the public are invited to be part of the team.

The spin challenge at ForwardFitness NorthEast, which will also include stalls in the studio, is taking place tomorrow (Friday) from 9am to 5pm.

Instructors Sandy Towers and Gary Sidney and members Donna Armstrong and Danielle Williamson have been working together after they decided to do an activity in aid of Breast Cancer Care’s annual The Big Pink initiative.

Donna said: “We know a local woman aged 25 who is recovering from breast cancer and one of the instructors has been touched by cancer, so we wanted to run an event.

“Non-members can come along and do a stint or donate.

“We’ve had great support from businesses for the raffle prizes and details of a silent auction for one of the prizes (golfing at Close House, including breakfast) is on the gym’s Facebook page.”