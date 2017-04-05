Residents can join town skiff project

Residents in Newbiggin are invited to join the team for a boat building project.

Many coastal communities up and down the Northumberland coast have put together a skiff – a small rowing boat, crewed by four people.

Newbiggin Town Team set-up its own initiative for people in the area to build a skiff. It provided funding and support to members of the Spital Estate Community Association, who answered its call for volunteers.

The project started at the end of January and as the weeks have gone on, people from other areas of Newbiggin have come along to take part.

It is hoped that the boat will be completed by the summer.

On Saturday, residents can see a flotilla of skiffs in Newbiggin Bay for a couple of hours, starting at 2pm.

Spital Estate Community Association director Mike Kelcey said: “The skiff building sessions are open to anyone who wants to join in. They are run on a Tuesday evening from 6pm to 9pm at the Elizabethan Hall on the estate.

“Names are taken each week so that we will be able to produce a record of all who contributed. You may not feel you are a boat builder, but anyone who can hold sandpaper or spread glue can have a role.

“We are all amateurs and welcome others. Sessions are great for trying out your craft skills, meeting people, keeping yourself and your brain active and will lead to a great sense of achievement.”

For more information, email seca.ltd@gmail.com or visit the Spital Estate Community Association Facebook page.