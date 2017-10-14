Residents discuss Brexit with group

Out in the market place on a sunny Saturday at the end of September, Angels for Europe found a range of views about Brexit in Blyth.

A total of 78 people responded to the survey. This number included 32 who voted Leave and 23 voted Remain and all felt the same way now.

However, 16 had not voted and, from this group, four would vote Remain if they had another chance.

In addition, two were too young to vote in 2016, but would vote Remain now.

Organiser Lynda McKenna, from Blyth, said: “Because the Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell is an ardent Brexiteer, we had expected that many of his constituents would be angry with our viewpoint, which is to remain in the European Union.

“Certainly we chatted with many leavers, but equally there was a wide range of people who were seriously distressed at the prospect of leaving. The range of views was extremely interesting.”

Pro-leave comments included a man who said that the Government should work for us because the Germans had destroyed British industry and another said the UK can do very well without the EU.

A British mum married to a man from Turkey spoke passionately about her fears for her son’s future.

Most of her friends want to remain and some of them who work at Nissan fear for their jobs.

Angels for Europe are due to be in Bedlington on Thursday, October 19, Newbiggin on Saturday, November 4, and Cramlington on Saturday, November 25.