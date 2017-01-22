Revamped centre is up and running

Blyth councillor Kath Nisbet was the special guest of honour at the recent grand re-opening of the Kwik Fit centre in Blyth.

Following a significant investment from the company, the facility on Cowpen Road has been fully refurbished from the garage floor up.

Customers will immediately see the impact of the investment, as the reception area has been completely re-designed to promote a more welcoming and customer-friendly environment.

And the centre now has specialist laser wheel alignment equipment that allows a car’s four wheels to be aligned as per the manufacturer’s specification.

Coun Nisbet recently came along to meet the team and officially declare the centre open to the public.

She said: “The significant investment that Kwik Fit has poured into the local centre is very good news for Blyth and its motorists.

“It’s commendable that there’s an apprenticeship scheme in place to give young people a helping hand by creating jobs and giving them some valuable career skills. I hope young people in Blyth will see the benefit and apply for the programme.”

The revamped facility will also continue to offer the full range of Kwik Fit services including tyres, exhausts, brakes, MoT testing, car servicing, air-conditioning and windscreen repair.

For more information about the refurbished centre and details of how to apply for the company’s apprenticeship programme, call 01670 797324.