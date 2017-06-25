Roadworks scheduled in the North East

Planned roadworks in the North East over the coming week are as follows:

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar

There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From Monday 26 June until Wednesday 28 June there will be a northbound closure of the carriageway at junction 56 Barton with a diversion down and under the interchange. On Thursday 29 June there will be a closure of the southbound entry slip at Scotch Corner interchange and a northbound closure of the carriageway at junction 56 Barton with a diversion down and under the interchange. There will also be a southbound closure between Scotch Corner and junction 51 Leeming and a northbound closure between junction 50 Baldersby and junction 52 Catterick. On Friday 30 June and Saturday 1 July there will be a northbound closure of the carriageway at junction 56 Barton with a diversion down and under the interchange. On Sunday 2 July there will be a southbound closure between Scotch Corner and junction 51 Leeming and a northbound closure between junction 50 Baldersby and junction 52 Catterick. All of these closures take place from 8pm until 6am with diversions in place. There will also be a 24 hour closure of junction 56 entry slip road until Sunday 23 July with diversions in place. This project is due for completion by winter 2017.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside

There will be phases of overnight outer ring closures on the roundabout from Monday 26 June until Friday 30 June from 8pm until 6am. The eastbound A1058 entry and exit slip roads will also be closed for five nights from Monday 26 June. There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A168 Asenby to Topcliffe

A contraflow will be in operation on the southbound carriageway between the Topcliffe and Asenby junctions for resurfacing work. The work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am until Monday 26 June. There will be a 24 hour width restriction of 3.5 metres and a 50mph speed limit on both sides of the carriageway for the duration of the work. The contraflow will then be moved onto the northbound carriageway on Tuesday 27 June and remain until Friday 7 July.