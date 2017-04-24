Ronnie and Ian to stand again in June election

Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell will be standing again for the constituency at the forthcoming General Election.

Last week, MPs overwhelmingly backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to go to the polls on June 8.

Ronnie Campbell, MP for Blyth Valley. Picture by Jane Coltman.

He said: “It was my intention to stand down at the next General Election initially scheduled in 2020, however due to circumstances following the announcement of the snap election, I have decided to stand again for Blyth Valley.

“I had to inform the National Executive Committee (NEC) chief administrative body of the Labour Party by Thursday, April 20 of my decision.

“If my decision was to stand down, the NEC would draw up a shortlist and they would pick the candidate for Blyth Valley, meaning that there would be no selection process for Blyth Valley constituency.

“Therefore, it was on that basis that I have decided to stand for election.”

Ian Lavery MP is standing again for the Wansbeck constituency.

He said: “I have been honoured and privileged to represent the constituency over the past seven years.

“Between now and June 8, I will be continuing discussions with people in the constituency to see how we together can make Wansbeck a better place for everyone.”