Rugby club chairman finds fame

An award-winning rugby club chairman has become the first to be inducted into its Hall of Fame.

Jeff Ball, chairman of Cramlington Rockets, has been honoured for his efforts to develop the club since joining as a volunteer in 2007.

He has been involved in several coaching and administration roles, and took over as chairman from founder Steve Beaty in 2014.

Since then player numbers have doubled to more than 230 from Tots to adults, it was the first amateur rugby league club to launch a community department, and last year was runner-up in the National Club of the Year award.

In 2015 it was the highest selling club in the RFL’s community raffle, and Jeff was named RFL Volunteer of the Year.

He said: “My role is made easy by the fantastic members, volunteers and staff we have at the club.”