Rugby club in final appeal for votes

A rugby league side is making a final appeal to help score a major cash boost.

Cramlington Rockets, the current RFL Community Club of the Year, needs 1,000 people to take two minutes to vote for them to win £25,000 from the Aviva Community Fund.

Along with a number of other rugby league clubs, they are vying for a £25,000 grant that will transform their community work.

The Rockets are the frontrunner of all the rugby league clubs with the best chance of making the final ahead of the noon deadline on Tuesday, November 21.

But to do that, they need to be top two in their group – and are currently fourth.

Club officials are appealing for at least 1,000 people to use all ten of their votes to help them beat the competition.

The main projects they are up against are a football club in Bishopthorpe, a children’s park in Chesterfield and a gymnastics club in Nottingham.

Residents and fans should visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk and search for their project Get Northumberland Rocketing or search for them via Cramlington Rockets.

A club spokesman said: “It takes two minutes to register and vote and will make a big difference to the lives of many children in Northumberland.

“If successful, the club will use the money to launch a new club, Alnwick Bears, and expand its network to reach 40,000 people a year.”

For more information about Cramlington Rockets, visit www.cramlingtonrockets.co.uk