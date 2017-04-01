Rugby club’s popular Easter camps to return

A growing rugby league club is hoping to encourage more youngsters to give the sport a try this Easter.

Cramlington Rockets is holding camps again at Cramlington Sporting Club and Longhoughton First School in Alnwick, with a new camp at Ponteland First School to cope with demand.

And it has also added a football camp to itsAlnwick session, thanks to new signing, Cramlington-born ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Greg Purvis.

The camps in Alnwick and Ponteland are running for two days for five to 12-year-olds while the main camp at Cramlington will be running two four-day blocks over Easter for five to 16-year-olds.

The popular rugby camps will be a key feature alongside the multi-sports camp at Cramlington Sporting Club, the Rockets’ home base.

In addition to all that, it has now added an online booking option.

Rockets community manager Steve Beaty said: “We are very excited about all the innovations we have coming up this Easter.

“Ponteland is an area that has really embraced rugby league and we get a lot of players coming across every Saturday to play. It made sense to give more kids the chance to get involved.

“We have returned to Longhoughton First School in Alnwick and we are excited to welcome Greg Purvis to the fold.

“I am sure his football camp will go down very well.”

For more on the Cramlington Rockets camps this Easter, visit www.cramlingtonrockets.co.uk

Steve added: “The online payment system is something we’ve being wanting to add for a while.

“Making it as easy as possible for both non and current members was important and by being able to do it through our website means people can have confidence it is secure as well as hopefully spending time to see what else is on offer through the website.”

“We believe it will really enhance the booking process for anyone that wants to join us for what are set to be some excellent camps.”