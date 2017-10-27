Rugby league club in appeal for help to win £25,000

A community club is appealing for help to land a cash boost.

Cramlington Rockets is trying to win £25,000 to grow rugby league in Northumberland.

The Rugby Football League’s National Community Club of the Year is appealing for residents and rugby leage fans across the UK to take two minutes to vote for them in the Aviva Community Fund and help them win the cash boost.

If successful, the money will go towards them expanding their work to bring rugby league to the people of Northumberland and beyond, and provide more sporting opportunities for the whole community.

A club spokesman said: “The Rockets were recently recognised as the RFL Community Club of the Year due to their excellent community work that now reaches 30,000 people a year across all ages.

“This figure is made all the more staggering when you consider we are all self-funded by the club and its community team is the only one of its type in the UK attached to an amateur rugby league club.”

With voting running until noon on November 21, the Rockets are aiming to receive 10,000 votes to get through to finals – hoping they can get 1,000 people to use all ten of their votes for them.

People should visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk, search for Get Northumberland Rocketing in the projects, click register to vote, fill in your details and verify your account via email, log back into the project page and use all ten votes for the Rockets.

Central to their vision is expanding into North Northumberland by launching a new club, Alnwick Bears RLFC.

Northumberland has many areas of recognised deprivation, obesity and rural isolation and the Rockets are determined to give as many opportunities to local people as possible.

To find out more about the Rockets and how to support them through the Aviva voting period, email info@cramlingtonrockets.co.uk