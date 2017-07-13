Rugby league festival proves a big success

More than 1,000 children have given rugby a try.

Cramlington Rockets hosted the biggest rugby league festival in Northumberland to date.

Children from Year 1 to Year 6 travelled from schools across Northumberland and North Tyneside to take part at the event at Burnside Primary School.

Over the course of the day, the matches were refereed by 30 Sporting Leaders, Year 10 students from Cramlington Learning Village.

Rockets community manager, Steven Beaty said: “To have 1,000 children for any event, never mind for what is meant to be a minority sport, is amazing.

“The Leaders have been fantastic and I must mention our community staff.

“We’ve had some children who have never touched a rugby ball before but every single one is leaving with a massive smile on their face and with a positive experience of our sport.”

Awards were handed out for good behaviour and best attitude, among others, to recognise good sportsmanship and character.

The event was supported by The Education Network, a leading education recruitment agency.

Leigh Rackham, of The Education Network, said: “What struck us is how much effort Cramlington Rockets put into the community.

“Supporting the Rockets shows the way that local and national companies want to support Cramlington Rockets. It is great to see them develop rugby league in the North East, hopefully raise awareness and find the next star.”

Beaty added: “Thanks to the Education Network, each child here will receive a certificate for participating.

“It means a lot to have such a highly recognised company sponsor us and if it was not for their support, this would have not been possible.”