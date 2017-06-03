Sainsbury’s looks to back a local charity

A supermarket is looking for suggestions for a charity to support.

Sainsbury’s Cramlington store is looking for local charity nominations as part of the Local Charity of the Year scheme. The store will shortlist three charities to go to a customer vote. The winning charity will then receive a year of support from the store, which includes fundraising and awareness raising.

Nominations close on June 6. Customers can vote between June 12 and 25 in stores and online.

For more information, visit www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk

The Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme has raised over £13million and has helped thousands of charities across the UK since its launch in 2009.

Harry Brown, store manager at Sainsbury’s Cramlington, said: “There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community.

“We’ve had a great year working in partnerships with Autism Northumberland and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.”

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity, so anyone who works for a charity, or would like to encourage a local charity to apply can collect a form from the store.