School children hold special garden party

Children have been celebrating the opening of their new outdoor area.

The James Knott Campus of the Northumberland Church of England Academy, in Ashington, was awarded £12,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme after a public vote.

Designed by pupils, the Making Outdoors Matter project features weaved willow domes and tunnels, bug hotels, wildflower areas and allotment beds.

The imaginative space will provide a wide range of exciting opportunities for outdoor learning and adventure.

Following months of hard work, the garden was officially opened by Ashington gardener, Sean Murray, winner of a nationwide TV competition to design a garden at Chelsea Flower Show.

Children dressed for the occasion in their finest summer outfits, as they welcomed guests from the community.