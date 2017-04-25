School leads the way for big day

A primary school is blazing a trail by becoming the first school to sign up for this year’s inaugural Northumberland Day.

Newsham Primary School in Blyth is planning a host of activities in the week running up to the first celebrations of all things Northumbrian.

The youngest pupils will be encouraged to visit different parts of the county with their families and have their photographs taken with the school badge. The pictures will be displayed in the school.

In the week leading up to Northumberland Day – Sunday, May 28 – parents will be invited into the school to take part in themed activities.

Key Stage 1 pupils will be exploring dialect poetry; studying the lives of Grace Darling and Capability Brown; learning traditional songs; and creating their own stottie fillings to eat at a picnic party.

Key Stage 2 pupils are creating a history time trail and exploring what life was like in Blyth and wider Northumberland in living memory and beyond.

Pupils and parents will make a Northumberland flag from red and yellow bedding plants, parts of the outside area will be repainted in the county colours and they will have a red and yellow non-uniform day on Friday, May 26.

Assistant head teacher Caroline Elton said: “We are very excited by the first Northumberland Day and see this as an initiative that can be shared with our community and used to celebrate all that is good about Northumberland, Blyth and Newsham Primary.”

Visit www.northumberlandday.org for more information about the celebrations.