School praised for its careers advice

A school has been praised for its work with a pioneering national initiative aiming to transform the way careers guidance is delivered to children.

Ashington-based The Northumberland Church of England Academy (NCEA) is one of 16 North East schools and colleges working with the North East LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership) in the National Careers Benchmark Pilot.

NCEA students Melissa Gago, Abbie Park and Nusrat Karim find out about careers with GE.

The initiative aims to build links between education providers and businesses and is financed by Lord Sainsbury’s Gatsby Foundation.

And in a letter of commendation to the school from Gatsby education advisor, Professor Sir John Holman, he said: ‘The impact of your work is reaching beyond your own school; you are the catalyst for change both across the North East region and the country.

‘We firmly believe that The Northumberland Church of England Academy is helping to carve out the future direction of career guidance in England.’

The Academy hosts the annual World of Work (WOW) Day at the Josephine Butler Campus in Ashington where more than 50 leading employers and learning providers from across the region attend.

Mark Fox, the Academy’s careers and employability manager, said: “The support of local businesses is vital in helping to inspire the next generation and give them an insight into the world of work.

“Such a diverse range of employers created a real buzz in the Academy and we would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to come along.”

“Businesses can support schools in a number of ways, from offering work experience placements, to workplace visits, one-to-one mentoring and class talks.”

To find out more about careers guidance for students or about how your business can get involved please contact Mark Fox at mark.fox@ncea.org.uk