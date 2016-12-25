School puts on a super nativity

A school nativity had the X-mas factor as pupils searched for a superstar in their seasonal spectacular.

A cast of 180 children from Years 5 and 6 at Bede Academy in Blyth sang, danced, acted and played their part in the performance to scores of parents, siblings and family members.

The show – which was called Superstar! – began with the search for such a person, played by Eve Turner, before leading into the traditional nativity story and a host of songs.

The other major roles were taken by Arwen Jenkins, Kate Daniels and Gary Chapman as the Wise Men, Keira Summers, Amy Bryson and Amy Davison as their apprentices, and Leon Chahal as Herod.

The narrators were Georgia Clark, Rebecca Middleton, Mia Stewart, Lilia Richmond and Grace Harrison.

It ended with dancing Santas and a Christmas sing-a-long for the audience.

Head of primary years Bethan Harding, who joined the academy this term from South Wales, said: “It was the best nativity I have ever seen.

“The musicians played their instruments beautifully, there was lovely dancing and the level of singing was absolutely superb.”

The proceeds of the collection that took place afterwards will be donated to the pupils’ chosen charity – Cancer Research UK.