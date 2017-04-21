Schools get on their bikes for new training course

Staff at two schools are pedalling their new skills after signing up to a maintenance course.

Go Smarter, in partnership with Active Northumberland and Watbike in Ashington, is delivering a Velotech cycle maintenance training course.

The scheme, which enables school staff to maintain and repair bikes, aims to encourage more pupils to cycle to school.

The school staff now have plans for how they will put their training to good use.

Andy Allman, from Bedlington Community High School, is setting up a Career Ride Project where pupils will have work experience taster sessions at employers which they have cycled to.

The school is also buying a fleet of bikes which Andy can keep in good working order with his new skills.

Stacey McBride and Lesley McConnell, from Shanklea Primary School, have done the training to support pupils and staff on their school’s annual field trip to Kielder Forest.

Lesley said: “Shanklea Primary School is fully supportive of the Go Smarter initiative and our well established endurance cycling club were grateful to recently access the Velotech bike maintenance training.

“We are now both fully trained bike mechanics and will be very busy servicing and maintaining Shanklea’s fleet of bikes and scooters – from ball bearings to punctures to gears, we can do it!”

Northumberland County Council’s Go Smarter team promotes and supports all types of sustainable travel in the county.