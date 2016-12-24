Search called off after reports of fisherman in the sea

A search for a reported missing fisherman was called off after four hours.

The alarm was raised at 11.30pm on Friday after reports of a fisherman in the water off a pier at the entrance to Blyth harbour.

Crew members from Blyth RNLI were called out with both the B and D class inshore lifeboats at the scene within minutes.

Both crews were then involved in a multi agency search co-ordinated by UK Coastguard.

The all-weather lifeboat from Amble RNLI was also requested to assist with the search in very challenging weather conditions with strong winds and rough seas hampering the crews with the search.

After three hours the lifeboats from Blyth RNLI had to return to their station to refuel but were quickly back out resuming their search.

At 3.48am today (Saturday), UK Coastguard called off the search and the lifeboats were stood down and returned to station.

Helmsman Scott Delf said: “We responded very quickly to reports of a person in the water close to the Lighthouse at the entrance to Blyth Harbour. The search we undertook was difficult due to the weather and the sea conditions.”