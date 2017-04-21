Search for missing dog Luckie expanded to Northumberland

A search for a dog missing since Christmas has been expanded into Northumberland.

Four-year-old black and tan cokcer spaniel Luckie went missing from North Shields International Ferry Terminal.

Luckie – who is microchipped – escaped from the pet holding area on a DFDS ferry docked at the Port of Tyne ferry terminal on December 21.

Unfortunately his family departed on the Princess Seaways on its trip to Amsterdam as they headed home to Poland for Christmas.

Volunteers involved in the Help Find Lucky group have been looking for the dog, and are now asking residents and dog walkers in Northumberland to keep a look out.

A group spokesperson said: “Our search is forever expanding, we are working our way through areas of open ground where he may have retreated to and be living feral.

“We had a report in that Luckie was seen on Christmas Eve near the Cramlington area.

“It is quite possible that someone has taken him in and has been looking after him unaware that a family have been tirelessly searching for him.”

Anyone who may have spotted Luckie should contact Christine Kipling on 07894449580.

The spokesperson added: “We will never give up, despite being faced with many set backs and facing an almost impossible task likened to searching for a needle in a haystack.

“Our hearts and thoughts are always with Luckie, and we will not rest until he is reunited with his family.”

For more information on the appeal visit the Help Find Lucky page on Facebook.