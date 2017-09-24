Searching for the Pattersons

A historian is appealing for help to trace the family of a Blyth woman who died 60 years ago.

Brian Booth is researching the names of all meteorologists who died during both world wars for a book of remembrance.

He is trying to contact descendents of Eleanor Patterson, who died in Blyth on October 23, 1957, and is buried in Cowpen Cemetery. Eleanor was the widow of Tom John Patterson, a miner who joined the Northumberland Fusiliers and was killed on July 1, 1916.

Their youngest daughter Hannah was commissioned as a meteorologist in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in 1941, but died of meningitis in April, 1942, aged 28.

Contact Brian on monbryth@aol.com or 01380 726138.