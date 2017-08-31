Service marks centenary of tragedy

A memorial service was held at Blyth beach to commemorate the 100th anniversary of a tragic accident which took the lives of nine soldiers.

Northumberland County Council’s Civic Head, Coun Anthony Murray, attended the ceremony, where a floral display has been planted and blue plaque unveiled.

On August 24, 1917, soldiers from the Royal Warwickshire Regiment were tasked with marching along the coast at Blyth, before taking part in a ‘bathing parade’.

Exhausted and hit by the heat of the sun, the men, many of whom had never been in the sea before, quickly got into trouble. Despite the efforts of their comrades, who formed a chain of hands, nine men, all under the age of 25, died.

Blyth Battery museum and Blyth Town Council organised the memorial service.