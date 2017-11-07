Several vehicles are destroyed in arson attack at car lot

An arson investigation us under way into a fire which destroyed several lorries.

Crews from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Cars4U site in Coniston Road, Blyth, at 7.15pm on Sunday night.

Five flatbed vehicles, a van and three trailers were on fire during the incident at the former helipad on Cowpen Industrial Estate, which took more than three hours to bring under control.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused, with the vehicles left a burnt-out shell.

Now an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

A police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an arson at Coniston Road, Blyth, on November 5.

“Five flatbed vehicles, a van and three trailers containing waste clothing were destroyed in the fire.

“Anyone who saw anything in the area of the Cars4U site or anyone with information into the fire is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1156 051117 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Local residents, who watched on as crews from West Hartford and Pegswood fire stations battled to bring the blaze under control, said the trailers contained clothes destined for the Third World.

A spokesman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire is being investigated.”