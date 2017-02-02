Shannon loses her locks for charity

It was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow for an Ashington teenager in aid of a good cause.

Shannon Lupton signed up for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Brave the Shave initiative to raise funds for the charity.

Shannon Lupton after getting her head shaved.

One of her family members died of cancer and two others were also diagnosed with it, although they survived.

The 17-year-old organised an event to coincide with the head shave, which took place at The Mortimer in Ashington. Cakes were made to raise extra money.

More than £500 has now been donated – some of the donations have been made online.

Shannon, who is studying a childcare course at Northumberland College, said: “All types of fund-raising are really important, but I decided that I wanted to do something for a cancer charity which would stand out.

“Macmillan’s Brave the Shave appealed to me because my hair has been short before and so I could handle getting it shaved.

“Lots of family and friends have said ‘well done’ and told me I was very brave because they wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing.

“I don’t mind having my head shaved because it will grow back and I’m raising money for a very good cause.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far and the people who came along to The Mortimer.”

More than £5million has been raised for the charity through the initiative over the last 12 months.

The money is spent on funding Macmillan nurses, building and improving information and support centres, the Macmillan Support Line that leads to the charity helping people with cancer to claim important benefits and Macmillan grants for household costs such as heating.

For more details and to make a donation to Shannon, visit bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/shannon-lupton/