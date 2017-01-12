Shop’s fund-raising day for good cause

There will be plenty on offer at a fund-raising day in support of the Alzheimer’s Society at an Ashington venue on Saturday.

As well as the cake stall and tombola, all of the money brought in at Crossroads Coffee Shop on the day will go directly to the charity. It will run between 10am and 3pm.

Staff from the shop have handed over donations totalling more than £17,000 over the last 10 years to local, national and international causes.

Manager Alison McLean said: “We hope the day is well supported, as it is a charity close to many of our staff members’ hearts.

“We have been amazed by how much we have raised over the last 10 years and this is thanks to the generosity of our customers.

“For instance, at Christmas we donated £500 to a homeless hamper appeal run by a local lady, Debbie Trebillcock.”