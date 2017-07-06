Slimmers donate hundreds of bags of clothes to charity appeal

Generous slimmers have been donating hundreds of their old clothes to help raise funds for charity.

Slimming World groups in Ashington have collected 498 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw in support of Cancer Research UK.

And with each bag worth around £25 to the charity, slimmers have raised around £12,450 for the charity.

Last year, slimmers across the UK raised £2.1million through donations and this year it is hoped the event will raise £3million.

Garry Thomson, a member who has lost 3st 4lb since April, said: “It felt amazing to donate all of my old clothes – liberating in fact!

“Bagging them up and saying goodbye was like a celebration of just how far I’ve come.

“I’ve lost three stone and not only do I feel like a new person, I also dress like one too.”

Team developer Lorna Daniels said: “This year’s Clothes Throw has been a fantastic success and I can’t believe just how many bags members, their friends and families have managed to collect.

“Our groups are always buzzing and when we collected up the bags and saw what a phenomenal amount there was, and we realised what a difference we could make, the atmosphere was just electric.

“The Clothes Throw has been a great chance for the members who have done so well to celebrate their amazing weight losses by saying goodbye to their ‘before’ clothes’.”

Bags were donated from the following groups Northumberland C of E Academy, YMCA Ashington, Sure start centre, Maritime Centre Newbiggin, Northumberland College, Masonic Hall Ashington, and YMCA Ashington.