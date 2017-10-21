Slimmers get into the festive spirit

Slimmers gathered for a special early Christmas celebration and to mark their weight loss success.

Members of Slimming World’s Newbiggin groups, which meet at the town’s Maritime Centre, were back at the centre for the party.

Attendees dressed up for the occasion, with most wearing their Christmas jumpers.

Wendy Thompson, Sliming World consultant for Newbiggin, was delighted with the turnout.

She said: “I think we had the earliest Christmas party to get all our lovely members motivated for Christmas.

“We had tinsel and food and games.”

She added: “The group has lost 120 stone in four months since I took over so I am a very proud consultant.”