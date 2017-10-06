Snappers’ new season is under way

The Cambois Camera Club season has barely started, yet already members are having fun shooting in the studio, enjoying speakers and having their work appraised.

There are a lot of new members this season and the club has a range of abilities, from complete novices to members with 50-plus years of experience, as well as Photoshop and Lightroom experts.

Coming up, we have a Creepy Crawlies night, with the opportunity to shoot snakes, spiders and other exotic creatures, and a Halloween table-top night.

Come and say hello, there’s no commitment to join. The club meets on Wednesdays, at 7.30pm, at The Clubhouse, Ridley Terrace, Cambois.

Pictures is last year’s top image, as voted by members, a proud granddad’s portrait taken by club president Paul Knight.