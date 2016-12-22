Snowdog is bringing some Christmas cheer at hospital

A popular snowdog is helping to bring some festive cheer to people spending Christmas in hospital.

Tyne Tail Jack, who was on Newcastle Quayside during the Great North Snowdog trail, is at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital until the New Year.

It was bought at the fundraising auction by North Group, who are overseeing a mini tour of the region – previously visiting Kings Priory School in Tynemouth.

Tyne Tail Jack, one of 64 big dogs on the trail, was designed and painted by artist Corinne Lewis-Ward and features scenes from the Quayside and word clouds summarising the traditional values and magic of the North East.

Catherine Doyle, deputy director at North Group, said: “We were extremely proud to support the Great North Snowdogs campaign as it not only raised the profile of the North East region and the inspirational work at St Oswald’s Hospice, but captured the imagination of people across the region.

“It was a great honour for Tyne Tail Jack to depict and celebrate our heritage and we received excellent feedback from the public, and as a result, we’re very keen for people to still be able to enjoy him.

“Being in hospital at this time of year is very difficult and we hope that Tyne Tail Jack lifts the spirits of people coming into hospital and be a welcome reminder of the Great North Snowdog trail.”

Tyne Tail Jack is on display in the main entrance of the hospital for picture opportunities – although people are asked not sit or climb on him.

Helen Moran, sister on the children’s unit, said: “We’re extremely grateful to North Group for loaning us Tyne Tail Jack for Christmas.

“To have one of the Snowdogs which brought so much joy to the region in our hospital over the festive period is excellent and uplifting for our patients, their relatives and our staff.”

After The Northumbria hospital, Tyne Tail Jack will visit St John Boste RC Primary School in Washington in January.