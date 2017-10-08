Social event for useful community service

Blyth and District Talking News’ annual social event recently took place at The Seahorse on Plessey Road.

Invited guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Blyth, councillors John and Olga Potts, the President of Blyth Rotary Club, Michael Jackson, Gary Hogg from Radio Tyneside and the readers – who freely give of their time and effort into its production.

This is the 27th year it has been in operation, with memory sticks of news and information supplied free of charge to listeners, most of whom live in south-east Northumberland.

Thanks to the principal of the Blyth Academy, Sarah Ramsden, those involved are allowed to record the news in the academy’s Open Learning Centre.

In addition, they produce a magazine stick on alternate weeks, mostly of local stories by local writers, also free of charge.