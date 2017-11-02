Society gives dedicated Bruce a prestigious award

A retired police officer has been recognised at a charity awards ceremony for his dedication to supporting retired seafarers in the Blyth and Newcastle area.

Bruce Coltman, left in picture, received a Lord Lewin Award for his volunteer work from national maritime charity Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, having been an Honorary Agent since 2009.

Over the years, Bruce has supported the society’s beneficiaries by completing application forms for regular and one-off grants, checking to see if any additional support is required and completing reviews of beneficiaries’ circumstances.

The accolade was presented at Fishmongers’ Hall by Admiral Sir George Zambellas, right in picture, at the society’s AGM and awards ceremony.

Sir George is president of the society, which provides financial assistance to those suffering hardship during or after a life at sea.