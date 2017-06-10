Soft play offering sleepover parties

A soft play centre has added a new feature for 2017.

Banana Beach, on North Seaton Industrial Estate in Ashington, has become the first play centre in the North East to offer sleepover parties for children up to 12 years old.

Owner Jamie Gardener said: “Parents want something different for their child’s party – something that will stand out from the crowd and be remembered for years to come.

“We started offering character add ons to parties which have proved very popular so thought why not take it to the next level.”

Sleepover parties are the latest in a long line of innovative ideas by Gardener Leisure Ltd which took control of the business in December 2016.

For more details, visit www.banana-beach.co.uk