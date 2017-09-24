Sophie completes charity challenge

An Ashington woman has completed a gruelling charity challenge.

Sophie Baldry tackled a mental agility challenge, hiked 1,344 metres of Ben Nevis, cycled 100 miles and ran a half-marathon, all over the course of four days.

She was among 60 colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group who completed the Fourtitude Challenge, helping raise £317,097 for Mental Health UK.

She said: “The Fourtitude Challenge was really tough. The individual elements were challenging enough but doing them one after the other over four days was truly exhausting. We bonded as a team during the challenge and our collective determination helped me through it. I am thrilled we have raised so much for Mental Health UK and I hope this challenge inspires more people to get involved and help raise money for this important cause.”

Sophie was motivated to complete the challenge as she has seen the effects that mental health problems can have first-hand.

The challenge was named Fourtitude to reflect that one in four people experience mental health problems, and that the colleagues completed the challenge within four days and started in four teams.

Fiona Cannon, group director, responsible business and inclusion at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “This is certainly one of the toughest challenges we have ever set up for our colleagues. We could not be prouder of everyone involved and it is fantastic that we have exceeded the original fund-raising target and raised £317,097 for Mental Health UK, a key part of the group’s commitment to help Britain prosper.

“This brings the total fund-raising to nearly £3million, smashing the £2million-per-year target initially set out by the partnership, and will enable the creation of a mental health and money advice service.”

Brian Dow, managing director of Mental Health UK, who joined the team for the half-marathon part, added: “We are hugely grateful for the awareness and the significant funding the Fourtitude Challenge has generated.”