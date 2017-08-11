Sophie shows Fourtitude for fund-raising

An Ashington woman is taking on four gruelling challenges in just four days, all in aid of charity.

Sophie Baldry will be tackling a mental agility challenge, climbing the 1,344 metres of Ben Nevis, cycling 100 miles in the Peak District and completing a half-marathon in Birmingham in the space of four days to reflect that one in four people experience mental health problems.

Together with more than 60 colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group, she will be taking on the Fourtitude Challenge from September 4 to 7, with the ambition of raising £250,000 for Mental Health UK.

She said: “I am personally motivated to raise money for Mental Health UK as I have experienced mental health problems myself and I am passionate about raising awareness and removing the stigma of talking about this important subject.

“The Fourtitude challenge seemed like the perfect way to show my support for this as I have always found exercise to be a great way to improve mental wellbeing and I hope we can make a difference together.”

To donate to Sophie’s Just Giving page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sophie-Baldry5

Fiona Cannon, responsible business and inclusion director withLloyds Banking Group, said: “It’s great to see so many Lloyds Banking Group colleagues taking part in the Fourtitude Challenge with determination, stamina and positivity and I wish them the best of luck on what I know will be a tough physical and mental challenge. Our colleagues have a great track record of raising significant funds for charity and are extremely motivated to exceed our target of £250,000 for our Charity Partner, Mental Health UK.”

Brian Dow, managing director of Mental Health UK, added: “The partnership between Mental Health UK and Lloyds Banking Group has already produced some fantastic work and initiatives, and this challenge is certainly no exception. This is an incredibly tough challenge, demonstrating colleagues’ whole-hearted commitment to the aims of this partnership.

“I can only imagine how hard it will be to complete the full challenge, and on behalf of Mental Health UK, I want to say a huge thank you to all involved. We are hugely grateful for the awareness and significant funding Fourtitude will generate.”