Specialist coaches to help firms grow

An appointment has been made by Business Northumberland to help drive accelerated growth in a number of established companies across the county.

Transmit Consulting, sister company to national start-up loans provider Transmit Start-Ups, is based within the North East.

Specialist sector coaches will provide tailored support for companies that are registered onto the Business Northumberland support programme at no cost to them, focusing particularly on those that have the potential to achieve accelerated growth within the next two years.

Richard Myers, commercial director at Transmit Consulting, said: “We are looking forward to watching businesses grow and develop on this fantastic programme.

“Our team of specialist coaches can provide invaluable advice tailored to support each individual business with their growth plan.”

Business Northumberland aims to help 360 businesses across the county to create 131 new jobs over the next three years.

The £1.3million programme is delivered by a team of experts and for more information, call the Arch South East and Central Northumberland adviser Dionne Clark on 01670 528498 or email di onne.clark@arch-group.co.uk

Arch chairman, Coun Richard Wearmouth, said: “This programme is a fantastic opportunity for businesses based within Northumberland that have the potential to grow, but are facing some barriers or are not sure where to start.”