Spooky goings on at Manor Walks Centre

Spook-tacular fun is being held at a shopping centre for Hallowe’en.

Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure, in Cramlington, is hosting a fun-filled day full of free spooky activities for the whole family.

It will take place on Sunday from 11.30am to 2.30pm, with children invited to dress up in their most spook-tacular Halloween costumes.

Throughout the day children can go trick or treating around the shopping centre claiming devilish delights from various retailers.

Little ones can take part in magical Broom Stick Flying Lessons and enjoy Room on the Broom story time.

At 2pm, Manor Walks’ little monsters can be in with a chance of winning the Fancy Dress Parade.

