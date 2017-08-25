Sporting club to be taken over by The Blyth Academy

The Blyth Academy is to take over management of the town’s sporting club, with plans to develop its facilities and activities.

Sporting Club Blyth is based on the site of The Blyth Academy and consists of a 3G artificial turf pitch, sports hall, small hall and gym area with space for fitness classes.

The community sports facilities are currently managed by Active Northumberland, who have received notice to vacate the premises from August 31.

From September, the Academy will take over the bookings of the club’s pitch.

However, the gym and sports hall will not be available to the public, with plans in place to offer alternative facilities for the time being.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure ,said: “While we are disappointed that we will no longer be running this service, we respect the wishes of the Academy and have been working with them to try and minimise any impact to residents who use the facilities, and to our staff.

“We will be writing to our members to offer them alternative arrangements and we are looking to relocate or redeploy any staff affected by the change in the management.”

Active Northumberland’s 87 gym members will be transferred to Blyth Sports Centre.

From September 1 bookings for Sporting Club Blyth should be made through Caroline Turner, The Blyth Academy operations manager on 01670 798100 Ext 202 or by email at cturner@theblythacademy.org.

Any Active Northumberland members who would like to discuss these changes with a member of the team can ring 01670 542222.