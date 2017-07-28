Sporting fun for pupils

Have your say

The youngest pupils at a school in Blyth enjoyed a taste of competition at their first sports day.

Nursery children at Bede Academy took part in balancing, throwing and running events – cheering each other on while watched by parents and other family members.

Bede Academy nursery pupil Matthew Lycett takes part in the balancing challenge.

The events were moved indoors after rain was forecast, with the school hall providing an alternative venue. It also hosted parents’ hopping races.

Earlier in the week, students in Years 1 and 2 put on a sporting spectacle in a carousel of more advanced jumping, balancing, throwing and even space hopping.

In these events, house honours were at stake as the youngest members of Oswald, Aidan and Cuthbert houses gained points that contributed towards the house cup competition.

Separate sports days were held for students in the older year groups, with some in Years 5 and 6 competing at the Delaval sports ground.

Year 2 student Grace Aisbitt at the Bede Academy sports day.

Head of primary years, Bethan Harding, said: “It was a fantastic week of sporting action, with some brilliant performances from the children.

“They all had a lot of fun and it was great to see so many families coming along to support them.”

Erica Bryson jumps to the line while her Year 1 team-mates Darcy Coull and Hannah Tweddle look on.

Aniela Kozlovsky cheers on Isaac Neave in the Year 2 egg and spoon race at Bede Academy.