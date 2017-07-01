Sports centre’s anniversary event to make a big splash

A special celebration is aiming to make a splash.

A big swimming event is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of Blyth Sports Centre.

In partnership with Blyth Town Council, customers and local schoolchildren are being invited to help swim a grand total of 18,240 lengths over a period of 24 hours from noon on Friday, July 7, to noon the following day.

Each length represents one of the days that the swimming pool has been open.

Participants in the free event will receive a commemorative medal.

Lee Paris, centre manager at Blyth Sports Centre, said: “We are really excited about celebrating Blyth Sports Centre’s 50th birthday with this swimming event.

“We are delighted with the response from local people who have signed up to help us achieve 18,240 lengths, but we need even more to help us reach the target.

“In addition to the 24-hour swim challenge, we will also be offering free swimming over the weekend.

“All ages and all swimming abilities are welcome to take part over the weekend and we are keen to ensure that everyone feels part of the celebrations.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who attended during the official opening 50 years ago in 1967.”

The swimming pool will be open free of charge for public swimming after the swim challenge from noon to 4pm on Saturday, July 8.

To take part and help the centre reach its target, book an hour swimming slot at Blyth Sports Centre’s reception or call (01670) 620200.