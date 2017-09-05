St John Ambulance launches cadet unit

St John Ambulance is opening a new cadet unit in Seghill and Cramlington.

Cadets, aged 10 to 17, take part in a full and interactive programme, working towards the Grand Prior Award and volunteering at events in the community to offer first aid provision.

Chris Bradley, youth services lead, said: “Cadets are a great way for young people to learn first aid, but also, they get the chance to learn leadership, communication, teamwork and a whole range of other skills.

“We find that our cadets grow in confidence and often go on to take up leadership roles in the organisation in addition to learning vital life-saving skills.”

An open evening will be held on September 14, from 5pm to 7pm at Seghill Scout Hut, Welfare Park, Seghill, with the new unit being launched on September 21, and meeting each Thursday between 5.30pm and 7pm.