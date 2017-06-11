Stacey signs up for Costa Rica trek

The owner of a hair salon in Ashington is going on the adventure of a lifetime in aid of the Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle.

Stacey Hunter has signed up for a six-day trek in Costa Rica in January.

This will involve trekking through rainforest and up volcanoes via suspension bridges and canopy trails.

The group of 35 people will get up close to some of the craters and unique flora and fauna in the Central American country.

She has started fund-raising for the trip and has already raised about £2,000.

The most recent event was a Northumberland Day-themed quiz night at The Plough Inn, Ellington, that brought in £272.

Stacey runs the Moda Capelli salon, which has moved to Lintonville Terrace. The new premises opened earlier this week.

She said: “The hospice does a lot of good work supporting people with cancer and when I saw the expedition being advertised, I thought it would be a great way for me to raise funds for Marie Curie.

“I will be doing the trek on my own with 34 strangers, but this does not phase me and I am very excited at the prospect of taking part.

“Even though there may be some tough days, the longest flight I’ve ever had was four-and-a-half hours, so I’m looking forward to seeing the beautiful features in Costa Rica and having an unforgettable experience.

“In my job as a hairdresser, I will be carrying out lots of raffles and events – including a party night planned for September 23 at the New Hirst and District Social Club in Ashington (formerly the Mortimer club).

“The support and donations from family, friends and clients has been amazing. My husband Tom Hunter, who works for Arriva, is working overtime shifts when he can to add to my total and is collecting sponsorship from his colleagues.”

The Duke of Northumberland has donated £100 and raffle prizes such as day passes, vouchers and tickets have been provided by local businesses Holistic Harmony, The Beauty Bar, Flowers by Natasha, Helen Preshous Photography and Glebe House Vintage, as well as Kirkley Hall, Mecca Bingo Blyth, David Mather Golf (Alnmouth), Decorative Delights by Nicola (Morpeth), Trevor Reed Photography (Newcastle), Whitehouse Farm Centre, Graham Hair and Beauty (Seaton Delaval) and Little Ladies Vintage Furniture among others.

In addition, Moda Capelli client Wendy Gordon recently handed over £130 of contributions from the funeral of her father – George Haram.

For more information about the trek and to make an online donation, visit www.justgiving.com/Stacey-Hunter4